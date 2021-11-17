Comfortable victory for France over Finland

The French team, the current world champion, finished the qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup Qatar with a comfortable 0-2 victory over Finland, in a match in which the French team was enough with the individual quality of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to defeat. A competitor was playing his last options to reach the playoff.

In complete contrast to the French national team who traveled to Helsinki with their homework already done after stamping their ticket to the Qatar event last Saturday with a crushing (8-0) defeat to Kazakhstan.

A circumstance called Didier Deschamps’ men, who left key players such as striker Karim Benzema, to face the match with some relaxation.

It was also confirmed by the small offensive phrases with which the French team concluded the first half, as two shots from Moussa Diaby and Antoine Griezmann could hardly be counted.

Most surprising was the low ambition of the Finnish team, who, despite needing a win to try to reach the playoff, were more anxious at all times to contain their opponent, as evidenced by the five-man line of defense with which the match began. . Discord from the search for the opposing target.

A gray panorama that changed with the entry of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in the 57th minute on the field, who had previously tried to touch the first ball by Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

I do not need more Benzema, who fell after nine minutes, in 66, with a score of 0-1, after capping with a great shot, a great combination with Kylian Mbappe inside the area.

And it seems that Benzema does not understand the procedures, like Mbappe who concluded in the 76th minute of France’s victory with a counter-attack in which the Paris Saint-Germain striker was not only satisfied with his speed and strength, but also showed his effectiveness in playing. auction.

Two individual sparks were enough for France to defeat the timid Finnish team 0-2, who never gave the impression they could achieve the victory they needed to enter the play-off.

data sheet:

0 – Finland: Hradecky; Oronin (Taylor, M. 72), Ivanov, Vyzanin, Oshognessi (Buhjanpalo, M. 82), Hamalainin; Nisella (Valacari, AD 82), Schuler (Force, AD 64), Chamber; Pukki y Lod

2 – France: Lloris; Koundé (Coman, m.57), Upamecano, Zouma; Dubois (Pavard, m. 46), Tchouameni, Rabiot (Veretout, m.86), Digne; Diaby (Benzema, AD 57), Griezmann (Guendouzi, 67) and Mbappe

Goals: 0-1, M 66; Benzema. 0-2, 76: Mbappe.

Referee: Marco Gida (ITA). Show Schuller a yellow card for Finland.

Accidents: The meeting of the eighth and final day of the fourth group of the European qualifiers for the World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be held at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.