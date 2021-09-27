Climate change and urban adaptation: a conference in Milan on Tuesday 28 for the Life MetroAdapt project as part of Pre Cop.

It is becoming increasingly imperative for cities to adopt innovative climate change adaptation strategies even in peri-urban areas, in light of the increase in extreme events now recurring such as winter months, droughts, continuous spring rainy days, floods, landslides and heat. Islands in the summer, storms with strong winds in the fall endanger ecosystems and cause extensive damage.

LIFE Metro Adapt . Project – Improving strategies and measures for adaptation to climate change in the urban city of Milan, thanks to the Environment and Climate Action (LIFE) Program of the European Commission, in collaboration with the City of Milan, Leader, ALDA European Association for Local Democracy, Ambiente Italia Srl, CAP Holding Spa , e-Geos SpA and Legambiente Lombardia, after three years of work reached the final stages with the Final Conference. appointment for Tuesday 28 September from 9:30 to 16:30 in Spirit de Milan.

Project partners will present the results and objectives achieved through the adoption of climate change adaptation measures and strategies in the Milan metropolitan area. After that, participants will be invited to share their knowledge and experience in tre focus group: Learn about the climate. adaptation to climate change; Climate delivery.

Focus groups will follow a moment to recall the results of work in plenary. It will be possible to participate in the plenary sessions online, through the Go To Meeting platform. During the day, the LIFE Metro Adapt Project will provide lunch for all registered participants. Public sessions will be broadcast on the Metro Adapt Project’s Facebook page.

At 5 p.m., the winners of the “Photo Adapt” photography competition on climate change will be honored in the metropolis of Milan, followed by an aperitif and live music entertainment.

Participation is limited and After compulsory registration Fill out the form: https://bit.ly/All4climate21. The event will be held in accordance with the applicable health provisions, social distancing and Covid-19 individual protection measures.

The conference is part of All4Climate Calendar – Italy 2021 Which aims to promote active and constructive dialogue around the challenges of the climate crisis and facilitate the achievement of the goals of the Paris Agreement. All4Climate represents an opportunity for all those involved in the fight against climate change, providing the opportunity to contribute concretely to the debate leading up to the COP Preliminary Conference taking place in Milan in September and COP26 in November, which is being hosted by the UK.

Conference Final.