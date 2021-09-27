Jordan Spieth is already expecting to win the Ryder Cup in Europe in 2023

Jordan Spieth believes that the new generation of American Ryder Cup stars can repeat their victory on European soil within two years.

Dustin Johnson became the first American player since Larry Nelson in 1981 to score a perfect 5-0 win, when the home team netted a 19-9 win over Whistling Straits, the largest winning margin of the modern era.

Europe won by nine points at Auckland Hills in 2004 and at Key Club in 2006, while the United States also won by the same margin at Walton Heath in 1981.

The hosts have won seven of the last eight Ryder Cups, but the booming Spieth is confident the likes of Colin Morikawa, Xander Shaveli, Scotty Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay can help beat the trend at Italian golf club Marco Simone in 2023.

Asked about the importance of winning away from home after winning 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016 with a seven-point defeat in Paris two years later, Speth said: “I think it’s a pending business.

“We needed to win this, and I think it was a great starting point for this team and the group that we have here, who have really known each other since almost back in elementary school, to keep trying to work hard to keep these teams that are going there.



If we play like we did this week, the result will be the same in two years, and that’s what we’re here for. Jordan Spieth

“Winning the title here is a lot easier, and it’s hard to win there. If we play like we did this week, the result will be there in two years, which is why we are here.”

Spieth praised Captain Steve Straker for re-creating the “President’s Cup atmosphere” at Whistling Straits, after the United States had far more success in a two-year competition against a more international team than the Ryder Cup.

“As much as things were somewhat fine-tuned based on whether it was the stats or talking to the guys, they just left their phones unlocked,” Speth added.

“They let us talk to them about how we felt and ask questions, and they had answers for us. And I felt like everyone would be comfortable going up and saying, you know, I actually think I’d rather play with this person or here or there.”

“So it felt like a player-friendly environment. And as Steve said, there weren’t many mistakes.

“It was like, ‘Hey, take care of work today, rest and take care of business tomorrow.’ St.

I don’t want to get rid of what the leaders did. They did a lot of work preparing it and then they took a back seat and the guys really took over.

“And we made a lot more sandwiches from them and there were a lot of roars.”