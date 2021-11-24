Clifford the Big Red Dog, the movie was a success and Paramount announced a sequel

Clifford – The Big Red Dog It premiered in US theaters and Paramount+ on November 10, 2021, while in Italy it will hit cinemas starting December 2, but Paramount Pictures has already announced the development of a sequel to the film directed by Walt Becker based on the book series. With the same name for children Norman Bridwell.

The 1963 book-based real-life family film has grossed $34.6 million to date in the United States and its first weekend on the studio’s streaming service was Most watched original movie so far. Clifford It was supposed to hit theaters in mid-September but was moved to November with theatrical strategy and livestream, check out the trailer for Clifford The Big Red Dog.

Clifford – The Big Red Dog He made his way into the hearts of Paramount + subscribers“Avermato Tania Giles, Head of Programming at ViacomCBS Streaming. “The film’s stunning performance on Paramount+ speaks to the power of entertainment for families to enjoy together, and we look forward to continuing to offer more exclusive family shows to our subscribers.”

No release date has been set for the sequelIt remains to be seen whether the movie will feature a hybrid window like its first chapter or if it will be released exclusively in theaters. The movie was filmed in collaboration with eOne, which handles distribution in Canada and the UK, and Scholastic, which publishes the children’s books on which the film is based.

Clifford – The Big Red Dog It follows 12-year-old Emily Elizabeth, who is given a red dog as a gift. To his surprise, he woke up and found that the little dog had grown up into the night giant dog. Actors include Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hill and Kenan Thompson. The script was written by Justin Malin and Elaine Rapoport.

Clifford’s PETA, the non-profit organization in support of animal rights, has criticized the production but This didn’t stop Paramount Giving the green light for a second chapter.