The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina 4 arrives on Netflix, but it will be last season

Enthusiastic fans will be pleased to know that, starting today, December 31, 2020, Come Netflix The The fourth and final season From “The Terrifying Adventures of SabrinaGiant, the popular TV series that tells of adventures Sabrina Spellman. Unfortunately, it was already announced last July that there will be no new chapters dedicated to the story of the Half Immortal and Half Human Witch and that news is still confirmed today.

Fourth season of the series

If you remember well, Sabrina’s story broadly traces back what it was like for years the events of the American comedy that bore her name that jokingly and hilariously confronted the adventures of this clumsy, chaotic witch – anything but evil. Netflix diversion, designed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa It marked the story in a more sinister fashion, and it instantly won the attention of fans who gave it to “Sabrina’s Terrifying Adventures”, asserting that it is season after season as one of the most beloved Netflix products of these years. There will be many adventures that the Spielman family will have to face: new enemies, changes in reality, and finally after various threats and dangers, arriving at Grendel, where she will help Sabrina’s altered ego and be able to reconnect with Nicholas Scratch.

Because it’s last season

As it was already announced last July, the season that we will see from December 31 will be our last. The cycle ends, as a statement from the protagonist revealed in a recent interview:I feel the ending will please the fans. We’ve already approached Part 4 thinking it could be the end of the adventure, and in fact the story ends in a certain sense. Without saying much, I think people will be happy enough with the result. ” Thus, the series will not continue because the broadcasting platform considered that the series, despite the success achieved since 2018 when it first appeared on Netflix, has exhausted its aura of appeal to the audience and therefore decided to conclude the adventures of the young witch with eight episodes of the fourth season.

The staff of The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina

Kiernan Shipka (Champion), Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Jazz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabriel, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Richard Coyle and Miranda Otto will return to the cast in the final season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.