Live from dpa news channel قناة

Berlin – dpa – With the return of the women’s tennis tournament 13 years after the International Tennis Championships in Germany, a new era of tennis is set to emerge in the capital. “It’s been our way to bring the women’s big championship back to Berlin. We have long-term plans to put it perfectly here,” said Edwin Weindorfer, tournament director of Berliner Morgenpost (Saturday). The 56-year-old could also imagine a men’s competition: “So you have to see what opportunities arise with tournament licenses. How is the ATP evolving? There are plans to make certain strategic changes in the calendar from 2023 onwards.”

The follow-up tournament “bett1Open”, whose premiere had to be postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins on Saturday at the LTTC Rot-Weiß Berlin facility. With three pitches converted from sand to grass, the First Division stadium with five top ten players is a good rehearsal for the Grand Slam at Wimbledon, which will take place from June 28 to July 11. “The time between Roland Garros and Wimbledon is the most important of the year. And our week is by far the most important. That’s why we assumed from the start that it would be a big stadium,” said Wendorfer despite the disqualification of the top three players in the world rankings, Ashleigh Barty of Australia, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, and Simona Halep from Romania.

Weindorfer hopes that the next generation of German tennis players will also contribute to the long-term success of the Throat Dog Championships: “I think tennis has developed quite well. It is definitely due to Angelique Kerber. I think the evolution will continue like this. What may be missing now will be a grand win. Peace to the younger generation. If Sasha Zverev succeeds, it will be ideal. “

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210612-99-963183 / 2