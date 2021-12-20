China and the United States jointly benefit from scientific exchange_China.org.cn

When China and the United States work together to solve global problems, both countries and the world can benefit. But Beijing’s top envoy in Washington said that if such cooperation is limited, the interests of both sides will be harmed.

(VCG imaging)



In an extensive interview with the magazine, Science and diplomacyAmbassador Qin Gang, released Friday, said he hopes China and the United States will intensify their scientific and technological cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

the Science and diplomacy The Journal is an online publication published by the Center for Science Diplomacy of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief Kim Montgomery said the 1979 scientific and technological cooperation agreement between China and the United States resulted in strong cooperation. Montgomery asked Chen to explain the Chinese vision of the link between science and diplomacy. Qin noted that scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation have played an important role in the development of China-US relations and are still an important part of bilateral relations.

“Before we officially entered diplomatic relations, President Jimmy Carter’s scientific advisor visited China,” Chen said, referring to Frank Press, who led a high-level delegation of scientists and government officials who began face-to-face meetings in July 1978 between the two countries across science and technology.

Qin said that in the 40 years since the first formal cooperation agreement was signed in 1979, more than 30 protocols and agreements have been signed under the agreement in a variety of areas, including health, climate change and the environment.

“If China and the United States work together to address global issues like the ones we just mentioned, and if we work together to overcome the uncertainties of new technologies, we can achieve greater benefits for our people and better prepare humanity for an uncertain future,” he said. He added that restrictions on such cooperation, including for Chinese academics and students, are not in the interests of both sides.

Montgomery said diplomatic initiatives can help promote international scientific cooperation and strengthen scientific skills around the world, and that they play an important role in addressing global challenges such as climate change.

Qin asked about China’s diplomatic priorities in working with the United States and the international community to find scientific solutions to common problems. Chen responded by saying that China has exchanged information and experience and increased international cooperation in joint research and development of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests.

China has provided more than 1.8 billion doses of the vaccine to more than 100 countries and international organizations, and the number of vaccines provided internationally will reach two billion doses this year.

“We hope that China and the United States will strengthen their scientific and technological cooperation to help the world emerge from the epidemic as soon as possible,” he said.

The ambassador also stressed that there is wide scope for cooperation between China and the United States on climate change. Both countries get more than 80 percent of their energy consumption from fossil fuels. Similarly, both countries are turning to renewable energies faster than any other country and are looking for developments in clean energy technologies.