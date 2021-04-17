The Iran Nuclear Deal: The Big Nato Countries Consensus

After the nuclear row with Iran has reached its climax, Germany, France and Great Britain are discussing how to move forward with the United States.

Even in lockdown, there are people who travel. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), for example – unlike his American counterpart Anthony Blinken, who can only be played via video – traveled to Paris to meet with him, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and the British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab talks about How to deal with Iran after the change of power in Washington.

Penalties

Donald Trump, the predecessor to current US President Joseph Biden, rescinded a nuclear agreement negotiated in 2015 by representatives of the United States of America, Iran, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany in 2018 and again imposed sanctions against the Shiite nation. God. These sanctions affect not only US companies, but also European companies, which are now not allowed to do oil or dollar deals with the country (see “The biggest problem is finding a bank through which to do legal business in Iran”)).

And the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain issued a joint declaration against these sanctions, stressing that the International Atomic Energy Agency did not find any Iranian violations of the nuclear agreement at the time of termination.

Donald Trump did not deny this, but indicated that according to the agreement, inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency could inspect military installations and facilities that were not declared as research facilities only if they submitted a prior request, which was allowed by the Iranian authorities to examine it for two people. Weeks. Combined with another week of screening time by a joint jury, this gives the clicker ample time to remove any evidence of contract violations and then rebuild it there or elsewhere.

The US President at the time also criticized the fact that the ban on development was limited to 15 years and that the agreement allowed Iran to build medium-range missiles that could be equipped with nuclear weapons. Therefore, according to Trump, a new agreement must be found (see back and forth about a meeting between Trump and Rouhani).

Iran tightened its course of deviation after Biden took office

His successor announced during the election campaign that he wanted to “open a credible path for Tehran to return to diplomacy” – but only if Iran once again complies with the requirements of the nuclear deal. The country is not currently doing this: it enriches uranium-235 to 20 percent with IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges. The agreement only allows him to use IR-1 uranium centrifuges, with which this level of enrichment cannot be achieved. Uranium can be used as weapons with an enrichment level of about 85% (see controversy over sanctions: Iran threatens to use more powerful uranium centrifuges). In addition, after Biden took office, the Iranian government announced that it would no longer allow short-term inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It is doubtful whether these signals, criticized yesterday by Maas and other meeting participants, will allow the Americans to quickly revert to the old agreement. It is likely that all parties are now trying to negotiate a new agreement. It remains to be seen whether this will work, and to what extent this new agreement will resemble or deviate from what Trump wants.

(Peter Mulbauer)