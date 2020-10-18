Live updates in the southeast as police rush to someone standing on the wall of a railroad bridge in Gillingham

Police at the scene of the accident at Gillingham Where a person stands on the wall of a railway bridge.

Southeastern services told passengers that trains in the area will be delayed around 9 a.m. today (Oct 18).

People waiting for related trains were told to listen to announcements on the platform and check out the trip planners.

Southeastern said: “Because a person stands on a road wall over a railway bridge outside Gillingham station, trains across the area may be delayed.

Please listen to station announcements and check itineraries for the latest information.

“Given the current situation, it is now necessary to set up trains in the area. The police are dealing with the situation, but at the moment the trains cannot operate.”

“Buses are being considered to operate on the road but at the moment there are no trains capable of operating through Gillingham while the ongoing accident is being handled.”

Follow our live blog for the latest updates