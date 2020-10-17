Save on Apple AirPods and other Prime Day 2020 leftovers this weekend
In case you absolutely have no interest in what happened this week in tech, you missed out on the iPhone 12 announcement along with Amazon Prime Day 2020. You can Pre-order iPhone 12 hereHowever, regarding Prime Day 2020, some of these deals are still in effect. It’s a far cry from what we covered Tuesday and Wednesday, with 80 of the best tech deals we’ve seen recently. But what remains is still worth checking out.
First, Daily Steals sells second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case Matches Prime Day $ 115 deal. To get this price, enter the code Virgipods When you go out. These are brand new / open box models arriving with their retail packaging and all original accessories, and come with a 1 year warranty by Daily Steals.
- Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case cost $ 160 Walmart And the Targeting (Usually $ 200).
- Jabra’s Elite 75t Wireless Earbuds $ 30 off their regular price Amazon And the Best buy. Usually $ 180, which is $ 150 titanium black or gold / beige.
- Sony ZV-1 It is $ 700 at Best Buy, which is heavily discounted from its regular $ 800 price.
- Microsoft Surface Pro X Black (SQ1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) $ 800 at Microsoft Store (usually $ 1,000).
- Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) $ 800 at Microsoft Store (usually $ 1,000).
- Get the Google Nest Hub Max smart screen and the new Chromecast with Google TV For $ 245 at Target (usually $ 280 together).
- Lenovo Yoga C940 Laptop (4K, i7, 16GB, 512GB) It’s $ 1,200 at Best Buy (usually $ 1,500), which is $ 200 less than the previous best price.
- The improved version of Tony Hawk: Pro Skater 1 + 2 Discounted on both PS4 And the Xbox One On Amazon, it’s down from $ 40 to $ 34.