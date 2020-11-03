Chelsea vs Tottenham, League Cup; Preview, team news, how to watch

A flurry of positive test results at Aston Villa led to the postponement of the match against Chelsea, which was supposed to take place on October 17th (we hope everyone in Villa feels good and has fully recovered), which means that our last competitive match was more than three weeks ago. . Since the days are months or years in these unprecedented times, you may have forgotten that at the time, Chelsea were in the best condition of the season, sending Manchester City 3-1 after four days of defeating Arsenal 4-1 in the opening group stage with the Cup English Club Association. .

This was followed by an international break, during which Marin Melde took her 150th title for Norway, and it was Sophie Engel Touching moment She received the 100th Welsh title from her mother, and Pernelle Harder led Denmark to qualification for the 2022 Euro Women’s Championship. England’s friendly match with Germany was canceled after a member of Lionesses’ crew tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but the worst news from the England camp was Fran Kirby with an ankle injury.

“Fran has been evaluated by the medical team, she has an ankle injury and will be out for weeks. I don’t know how many there are, so I’m not going to put a number on it, but I hope it doesn’t take too long and we look forward to seeing her return to the field soon.” Emma Hayes Source: Chelsea Football Club

Not perfect!

It is no exaggeration to say that Kirby was close to her life shape, and after such a long period of time he stopped her with a rare heart disease. Luckily, Chelsea have a very talented squad, but Fran has been the player of the season so far, and the job of filling those shoes will be the task Hayes picks instead.

Date / time: Tuesday November 3, 2020 7:00 PM GMT 2:00 PM EST; 12:30 am Indochina Time

Place: Kingsmeadow

Expectations: Clear, 45 ° F / 7 ° C

How to view: Chelsea’s last League Cup group stage match, the London derby against Arsenal (the match Chelsea won 4-1), was not available on any broadcast platform. The reaction on the Internet was large enough to force Chelsea to broadcast this match. Visit the Chelsea website, the 5th Stand app, the Facebook page, or the YouTube channel.

Chelsea team news: The good news is that so far everyone has returned from the international hiatus without COVID-19. The bad news is Fran Kirby’s aforementioned ankle injury.

Replacing Kirby would likely propel Irene Cuthbert into the right winger, which would eliminate the role of the Wildcard 8 she was playing in midfield. Although Charles sleeping him feels more comfortable on the left, there’s a chance Hayes looks to see if she can make an acceptable Fran Kirby impression on the right. Any further adjustment will likely require a change of line-up, which Hayes is not afraid to do, but would be unexpected against Tottenham.

Tottenham team news: Signature Tottenham, USWNT superstar Alex Morgan, is still trying to work herself up to play well after the birth of her daughter, and she is not expected to participate in this match. Aside from that, Tottenham are relatively healthy. However, a week ago, Tottenham’s main coach Karen Hill tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine for at least another week. Tottenham reports that Hill has undergone a negative smear test in the past few days, but according to FA protocols, she has yet to complete the quarantine. We of course hope for a speedy and full recovery.

Previously: For nearly a year (11 November 2019) Chelsea hosted Tottenham at Kingsmeadow and brought them back across London in a 5–1 defeat. Interestingly, the first half ended with a score of 0-0, then Chelsea got angry and scored in the 49th, 56th and 58th minutes, and adding two more goals in the 75th and 84th minutes well.

Mom of the week sauce: Anytime we play Tottenham, I will announce this Bethany England goal. It was scored in the fifth minute of the 2019-20 season for Chelsea, which kicked off at Stamford Bridge. (This is also a hit from what Bethany England calls her “weak” foot).