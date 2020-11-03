Coronavirus infiltration: Study identifies genetic abnormalities that overreact | Science | News

Scientists have identified a strand of DNA That triples the risk of severe infection Covid-19: A hereditary freak transmitted from a Neanderthal. More than 50,000 years later, about 16 percent of Europeans and half of South Asians are left with these genes today. It was found after scientists in Sweden and Germany compared the DNA of patients who are severely ill as a result of the Coronavirus with those from Neanderthals And their mysterious sister group, Denisovan.

DNA streak that makes patients completely more likely to succumb to the worst COVID-19 matches collected from Neanderthals in Croatia. If you have roots from outside Africa, approximately 2% of your DNA is Neanderthals. However, when all these genetic pieces are grouped together, it is more than half of Neanderthals Genome It can be found in modern humans – this varies between people, some carry some pieces, some carry others.

Speaking to BBC Science Focus, Dr Hugo Sieberg, author of the study published in the journal Science natureHow does it seem that those with these strands of genetic makeup are more at risk. Describing the discovery as making him “fall from his chair,” Dr. Zberg said: “In the beginning we saw that there was a 60 percent increase in risk for each version of the alternative.” “You get a copy from your mother and a copy from your father. just in: Trump’s humiliation because the United States is “on the wrong track” despite overwhelming predictions

Dr. Zberg said: “We see that carrying these genetic variants is more common in people who end up in hospital and in Intensive care unit; So in those who have a bad profession from COVID-19. “ READ How To Photograph Comet NEOWISE, Our Most Spectacular Comet For 23 Years A separate study found that those who carried the swing were more likely to need mechanical ventilation. Researchers believe that it is not a matter of susceptibility or increased chances of contracting the virus, but rather about how the body responds to infection with the virus.

Dr. Zberg admitted that the fact that genetic variants from Neanderthals are of most “academic interest” is of interest. Ultimately, however, the definition is important for a further understanding of the virus and how it works. He explained, “It could indicate future treatment for COVID-19, and it could also help identify people at risk and it might also be very important in dealing with this.” Illness. “

There are currently more than 46 million cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, 1.2 million people have died from COVID-19. You can read next month’s issue of BBC History Magazine by subscribing Here.

