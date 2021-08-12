Check out C19, this is how the green lane check app works: Instructions for use

Do I need Internet access to verify certificates?

To properly use the Verification C19 application, it is necessary to connect to the Internet once a day. After that, the app works properly in offline mode. Contact for two reasons:

1. Update the list of public keys used by member states to validate certificates;

2. Update the application with new and possible operational features.

What is read data?

Reading the QR code does not reveal the health event that led to the certification (smear, vaccine or recovery). The only personal information that the investigator can see will be necessary to verify the authenticity of the certificate. Verification does not require storing any citizen information on the verifier’s device.

Which operators can verify certificates?

1. Public officials in the exercise of their functions.

2. Officials charged with monitoring entertainment services and performance activities in places open to the public or in public institutions registered in the list referred to in Article 3, paragraph 8 of Law No. 94.

3. Owners of residence facilities and public institutions for which possession of a Covid-19 green certificate is required, as well as their representatives.

4. The owner or rightful owner of the premises or premises where events and activities are held to participate and that require possession of a Covid-19 Green Certificate, as well as their delegates.

5. Managers of facilities providing health, social, health and social assistance services that require possession of a Covid-19 Green Certificate as visitors, as well as their representatives.

I scan and the green screen appears “Certificate is valid in Italy and Europe”, what does that mean?

When the green screen appears, the certificate holder is eligible to travel to Europe. At the same time, he is allowed to carry out activities or access places that require a Covid-19 green certificate in Italy.

I did a scan and the blue screen appeared “Certificate is valid only in Italy”, what does that mean?

When the blue screen appears, the certificate holder is allowed to carry out activities or access places that require a green Covid-19 certificate in Italy. However, the holder of the Covid-19 green certificate is not allowed to travel to Europe.