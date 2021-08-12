Goldman Sachs will lend $1 billion to CVC for La Liga operation

Goldman Sachs has joined the Liga-Cvc operation. As I mentioned secrecyThe US investment bank – currently Barcelona’s largest lender – will be responsible for lending 1,000 million from the euro for the investment fund.

In this way, Cvc will be able to pay off 2700 million euros To first and second tier clubs with 10% of the business. CVC would have arranged its investment in La Liga with a syndication of 1,000 million euros, and another 1,700 million euros that would be disbursed in equity.

As previously mentioned, Goldman Sachs has twice saved Barcelona from insolvency due to his loans, which amount to more than half of the more than 1,000 million euros that Blaugrana has yet to pay.

The American investment bank offered FC Barcelona ninety million euros in order to renovate the Camp Nou, although that money was used to build the Johan Cruyff stadium, the site of the latest Gamper Cup.

with return Joan Laporta Last March, after the general meeting of shareholders, Goldman Sachs granted a loan of 525 million euros Barcelona to pay the salaries of the sports staff.