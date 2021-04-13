Chair: Mesut Ozil is collaborating with Eva Longoria and Kate Upton and wants to buy a club!

Mesut Ozil, Kate Upton and Eva Longoria want to invest in Mexican football! They want to invest money in Club Necaxa with a group of investors.

Aguascalientes (Mexico) – What a mixture! Soccer star Mesut Ozil (32), actress Eva Longoria (46), model Kate Upton (28) and her husband and baseball player Justin Verlander (38) want to invest in Mexican club Necaxa.

Mesut Ozil, 32, has contracted with Fenerbahce Istanbul since the end of January, but is currently afflicted with a torn ankle ligament. © dpa / Kenan Asyali / AP POOL



This was reported by Sports Business website Athlete. They belong to the real estate investor group Al Pylis and Sam Porter, CEO of MLS DC United, who wants to buy half of the shares in the First Division club.

However, the Mexican Football Association has yet to give the green light. However, the bottom of the table in the Liga MX Clausura published a statement Monday evening in which it spoke of a “significant turning point” and a “historic strategic investment”.

This will be the first time Americans have put their money into Mexican football. About 37 million people from Mexico live in the United States, which is why the league is so popular here too.

Fans can also rest assured that the club will retain its leadership, name, location and colors.

But what is the background to all this? At Liga MX Clausura, there is a financial gap between big teams like Tigres UANL or CF America and smaller teams like Necaxa. Therefore, the club from the center of the country can use the money very well.