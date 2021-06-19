“Australian” with a German passport – sports clubs in the region

Germany, USA, Latvia, Australia: Oliver Würzburg’s squad for the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season will consist of at least four different countries. With Craig Muller, an Australian winger with a German passport moves from the Sydney Kings to Lower Franconia. Before starting his basketball career, the 26-year-old played the rules of Australian professional football for several years, which is one of the reasons he is considered a true fighter on the ground: “He brings the Australian virtues toughness, passion, game intelligence and a ‘team first’ mentality with him. Exactly what suits us in Würzburg,” says head coach Dennis Wucherer of newcomer number three after Philip Stanek and Jares Skelly.

The information came about the new signing of, among others, Xavier Cooks, who reached the European Cup final three years ago with S Oliver Würzburg and played for Craig Muller at the Sydney Kings in the NBL Australian Premier League last season. .

“Almost every Australian player plays a lot of energy and fitness, and that goes for Craig – he’s like Felix Hoffmann a bit taller,” says Kresimir Loncar, Director of Sports and Scouting at s. A strong repeater and he also has a good throw. Because of the German citizenship he received this year, he is of course especially interesting for us.”

The Australian with a height of 2.03 meters and a heavyweight of 94 kilograms switched to professional basketball in 2016 – before that, strong and fast Australian football was his number one sport. From 2013 to 2015 he was an Australian footballer on various teams at Fremantle Football Club, but made it to the team only once for a match in the AFL Professional League.

The professional career on the basketball floor of the 26-year-old (born August 22, 1994) began in 2016 with Australian first-division club Sydney Kings, with whom he has played for the past two years after stints in Melbourne. and New Zealand. In 2018, Craig Muller won the Australian Championship with Melbourne United, and in the same year he was also part of the Australian national team when qualifying for the World Cup.

Last season, he was used with the Sidney Kings in 36 NBL games, stood on the floor for an average of about 21 minutes, scored 6.4 points, had 5.6 rebounds, hit 38 percent of his three-pointers, and distributed two passes per game. pw

