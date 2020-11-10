‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ appears on ABC with Pat Sajak and Vanna White as co-hosts

Wheel of Fortune gets the treatment of celebrities.

On Monday, ABC announced that it had requested a “Fortune Celebrity Wheel,” it said People magazine. final date Reports that it’s occasional to prime time.

The show will see Hollywood stars play for a chance to win up to $ 1 million. Profits will be donated to the charity chosen by the contestant.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will host the Sony Pictures TV series.

The memorial of Alex Tripp accompanied by “The Will of Fortune” hosts Pat Sagak and Vanna White

Mike Richards has been named executive producer. Richards is also behind “Wheel of Fortune”, “The Price is Right” and “Jeopardy!”

No other details were disclosed including the contestants or the broadcast date.

The show follows “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make A Deal,” both of which have been ordered to star-studded shows, on deadline.

The bundled version of “Wheel of Fortune” is currently in its 38th season and is being distributed by the CBS Television Distribution.

Fox News reached out to “Wheel of Fortune” and ABC for comment.