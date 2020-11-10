The new Land Rover Discovery is still a buzz

Land Rover Discovery has undergone a facelift, and the tailgate has yet to be resolved. Land Rover is committed to tackling a disturbed trunk door. But it did come up with some new LED graphics, new wheel designs up to 22 inches wide, and some revised grille trim. The R-Dynamic kit now appears sportier. But isn’t that what a Range Rover Sport is?

We digress. Inside, Discovery had a much-needed overhaul of the infotainment and entertainment, getting the latest 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen display with faster load times than before and updates over the air. There is an updated hardware screen behind the wheel, and a new display on the options menu. You are unlikely to have a shortage of information there.

Most of the engines are now mild hybrids, with 48-volt starter-generator technology on the P360 petrol six-in-line, both turbocharged, six-engine engines, providing either 250hp or 300hp. The disco for beginners is a 300hp four-cylinder non-hybrid petrol.

All models get air suspension as standard and adaptive four-wheel drive that shifts force around the wheel that can deploy better.

Available Terrain Response 2 Off-Road Technology which adds more settings, modes and intelligence to a muddy / sandy / snowy disco arsenal, the car can sense when it’s wading in the water, help you park a trailer, and use cameras to “see” the hood when climbing. Meanwhile, there is the possibility of automatic self-folding of all seven seats and a drop of 3.5 tons.

In short, it’s very hard to think of a situation that disco cannot easily overcome in this aspect of the Nürburgring circuit, and it now has a better touchscreen than the Bentley Bentayga, while prices start at £ 53,000.

What makes you think (being sane for a second here) – is this all the SUV you could really need?