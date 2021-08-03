CDC adds 16 destinations to travel risk list for ‘Covid-19 is very high’

There will be no lockdown despite rising COVID-19 cases in Mexico 3:09

(CNN) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added 16 destinations to its “extremely high” risk level for COVID-19 on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands.

According to the CDC, the “Level 4: Covid-19 very high” risk rating means that people should avoid traveling to these places. Those who must travel must be fully vaccinated first.

In their general guidance, the CDC recommends against international travel until full vaccination.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to contract and spread the COVID-19 virus. However, international travel presents additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at greater risk of contracting and possibly spreading some types of COVID-19,” the agency says.

Destinations that fall into the “very high” risk category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, according to the CDC’s criteria.

Direct travel for non-citizens of Ireland and Greece to the US has been suspended since January 25, 2021, by an ordinance restricting travel from several countries. The White House recently said that these restrictions will remain in place amid an increase in delta variant cases.

The following 16 destinations were upgraded to CDC “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” category on August 2nd: Andorra, Curacao, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Iran, Ireland, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique Saint Bartholomew, Saint Martin, and the US Virgin Islands.

You can look up the CDC risk level for any destination in range Travel recommendations page.

All destinations are in ‘Level 4: Covid-19 is very high’

“Avoid traveling to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you receive your full vaccination before you travel,” says the CDC.

Several Latin American countries are part of the list, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and others.