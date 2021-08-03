Environmentalists block the entrances to the headquarters of two major Swiss banks

Geneva, 2 August (EFE). Today, about two hundred environmentalists have peacefully blocked access to the Zurich headquarters of the two major Swiss banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, in protest of their “huge” investments in fossil fuel sources that contribute to climate change.

Swiss public radio RSR reported that some of the participants chained themselves to the entrance to the UBS and others used bicycles and barrels to block it, but the police expelled the protesters and detained about thirty of them for identification.

The attendees denounced loudly and banners that the two entities continue to invest heavily in oil, coal and gas extraction activities, which contribute to the climate crisis with their emissions.

The complaint was taken to the Swiss National Bank, which they accused of making similar investments.

The campaigners of the “Rise Up for Change” movement presented their demands last week in Zurich, in an open letter addressed to the Swiss financial center.

This movement has called for a new demonstration on Friday in Bern, where, as the capital, there are government entities.

Last May, nine climate activists in Switzerland were given suspended fines for the closure of the Credit Suisse headquarters in 2019 in a protest very similar to today. EFE

