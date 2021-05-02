Cast in a new LGBTQ teen drama on Netflix

Based on the graphic novel written by Alice Osman, a new series will arrive soon.

After revealing the names of the heroes Hartstopper, A live adaptation of the critically acclaimed graphic novel of the same name Is not OthmanAnd the Netflix Announces the full cast of teen drama that tells the romantic story of British teens attending a boys’ high school.

Heartstopper: all reps

Next to Joe Locke e Kate Connor, Who will respectively play the protagonists Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, two British high school students who discover they have feelings for each other, will play the title role Hartstopper Yasmine Finney, And she is a 17-year-old black trans black British actress (she was recently cast in the movie what if? Which will be Billy Porter’s first directing). They will be joined by newcomersWilliam GaoAnd the Corina BrownAnd the Casey EdgelAnd the Cormac Hyde CorinneAnd the You, Donovan e Rhea Norwood, Next to Sebastian CroftWe have already seen it Game of thrones.

“We found a group of talented young actors who can’t wait to bring this story back to life,” said Alice Osman, who is also a writer and executive producer of the series. “I was able to spend a lot of time with them talking about the characters and their stories and their importance to the story, and I know that every actor will shine,” he added.

Heartstopper plot

Hartstopper says in 8 episodes Half an Hour Story of Love, Friendship, Loyalty, and Mental Health centered around two English teens attending a boys’ high school. When Charlie, a hyper-sensitive and gay thinker, and Nick, a cheerful and soulful rugby player, sits down, they quickly become friends. Charlie soon realizes that he is falling in love with Nick, although he thinks he has no chance with him. But love works in surprising ways and it turns out Nick is more interested in Charlie than they thought.