The US State Department Mission to the Middle East: A Week of Summits

A delegation from the US State Department and the National Security Council will travel to the Middle East from May 1-7.

Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the aim of the visit is to discuss relations with different countries and the situation in the region.

The American mission is headed by the Adviser to the US Secretary of State Derek Chollet And Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa at the National Security Council Brett McGurk Talks are expected to be held with senior officials of these countries:

The United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Jordan

Egypt

“An interagency delegation will visit the Middle East from May 1 to 7. The delegation will stop in Abu Dhabi, Amman, Cairo, and Riyadh. The delegation will meet with senior officials and reaffirm the long-standing relations between the United States and partners in the region. In the fields of politics, economics, culture and security.” Reads in Notice US Department of State.

Israel said earlier that it would work closely with Washington to prevent an arms race in the Middle East.