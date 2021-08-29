Carol Baskin sells the plots of the Netflix series, but with specific conditions!

Earth Dale Oklahoma, a set of series Netflix tiger kingIt has been sold. Previously owned by Joe Exotic (His real name is Joseph Maldonado Pass), completed 2016 in the hands of Carol Baskin, which recently sold them but not without entering into an agreement stating that Strict terms.

Buyers Francisco NS Nelly VasquezIn fact, they will not be able in any way to benefit in any way from the use of land for the purposes of propaganda related to the Tiger King, nor will they be allowed to open new business involving tigers or felines. There is also one last thing, perhaps the most important: Vazquez will not be able to change the region In a zoo 100 years from nowThey will not be able to host “exotic animals of any kind”. So the contract is straightforward, and tabloids were able to get a copy of it. It also seems that the cost of land for Vazquez was 140 thousand dollars.

For those who don’t remember, the past between Carol Baskin and Moldonado Passage isn’t the best. in a 2016, a stranger lost a case It was brought against him by Baskin and her husband. Judge Baskin awarded 1 million dollars, which Exotic could not pay for. trying to to avoid To return the figure to its competitor, the court said, Exotic transferred ownership of the land and the zoo for his mother.

Bird writing [la madre] Admitted under oath that the zoo land It was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado to remove it from creditors, including BCR, if BCR wins the case in Florida,” complaint. “Schreibvogel also mentioned in 2015, through judicial recognition […] That zoo land was fraudulent It was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado in 2011 for avoid its creditors.

And it wouldn’t be the first problem for Joe Exotic, who is serving 22 years in prison for trying to kill Carol. Due to recent events, Amazon has also canceled the series dedicated to him with Nicolas Cage.