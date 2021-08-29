Gebbi Heine was born in 1974 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and studied from 1997 to 2003 at the Royal Danish Academy of Arts in Copenhagen. As part of his studies, he spent a few semesters abroad at the Städelschule in Frankfurt am Main (1999 to 2000). His work has been shown all over the world since 2001. He has participated in several group exhibitions with his art, has created many commissioned works and is on the Internet, where he also offers a workshop on Right Breathing, in relation to art, of course. His work has already been shown at Schirn Kunsthalle Frankfurt (2020), Central Park and United Nations Headquarters in New York City (2019), Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg (2015), 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa (2011), The Curve, Barbican Center Art, London (2007), Center Georges Pompidou, Paris (2005), PS1. Moma, New York (2004) and twice at the Biennale di Venezia (2003 and 2019).

His work can currently be seen in the spa garden in Baden-Baden under the theme “City of Artistic Discoveries”, and at the same time there is an exhibition “Space in Action. Work in Space” can also be viewed at the Lenbachhaus in Munich with works on the theme “You Make Me” Shine, König Seoul” can be seen at MCM’s home in Seoul, South Korea and in Copenhagen, Galleri Nicolai Wallner showing “Your Light in Me” by director Jeppe Hein.