Can Mike Heter get the “golden ticket”?

January 24, 2021 – 8:55 PM hour

Mike Hester escorted Elena Meraas to the jungle camp

He’s actually got a real Australian air of “I’m a Superstar – Get Me Out of Here!” Sniff – at least at the Versace Hotel: Mike Heather (28) accompanied his then-girlfriend Elena Meraas to Down Under last year. Following in their footsteps, he now wants to get a “gold ticket” at this year’s Jungle Show for the next season in 2022. Mike Heter reveals in the video if he sees an advantage in his previous role as a companion.

Mud fight after separating from Elena Meraas

Mike Heter became famous in 2017 for his participation in the first season, “The Island of Love”. There you get to know Elena Meraas – and love. The two moved in together and got baby Aylen. He is also seen in “Das Sommerhaus der Stars” with his then-partner Elena Meraas, the two of them won the 2019 season. But they broke up last year – including a mud fight. The 28-year-old is currently happily given to her friend, Laura.

In his private life, Mike enjoys playing sports and loves to spend his spare time with friends and family. He also released two songs, “Eine Insel” in 2018 and “Anker” in 2020, alongside the previous Elena.

Jungle Candidate Mike Heter appears in Profile

Mike Heter accompanied his ex-wife Elena Meraas to a jungle camp in 2020. © imago images / nicepix.world, via www.imago-images.de, www.imago-images.de

date of Birth13. May 1992

Place of residence: Essen

Asterisk: Taurus

Known before: “Love Island” (2017), “Das Sommerhaus der Stars” with Elena Miras (2019, winner), “Just Tattoo of Us” (2020, Equinox with Elena Miras) and “Ninja Warrior” (2020)

By the way, here you can find 11 remaining candidates for the “Jungle Show”!

Playlist: All Videos of Jungle Show 2021

Watch “I’m a Star – The Great Jungle Show” online on TVNOW

“Ich bin ein Star – The Great Jungle Show” begins January 15th at 10:15 pm on RTL – Parallel Day Live broadcasts on TVNOW. A person in the mood can already catch jungle fever Old Episodes of “I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here!” On TVNOW a look.