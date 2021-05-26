American athletes have triumphed over Donald Trump

W.He once wanted to know who would be the next president of the United States and he had to go to football. The “Redskin Rule” has been held 17 times, from 1936 to 2000: if the Washington Redskins team wins their last home game before the election, the incumbent or his party wins. If defeated, the Challenger moves White House.

The Redskins are now called the Washington Soccer Team, and in late October they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 in their last home match before the election. Will Oracle be resurrected with a name change? The vote count became a marathon. Donald Trump He wanted to tweet at the enemy’s speed. He has always described his concept of sportsmanship (in golf): the cheating leader, the master cheater.

Even in election week, the president lacked: presidential dignity. And the grandeur that athletes like LeBron James, Race Imboden and many others have shown over and over again as they have protested against Trump and his policy for years. Trump has developed a generation of athletes who have a different understanding of their role in society. You are victorious over this president.