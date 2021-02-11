Neighbors protesting the installation of security cameras in Independence

although Citizen insecurity It is a growing problem in the capital, and Independencia residents are opposed to the use of security cameras, an important component of fighting crime.

Residents of the area at a crossroads Geron Progresso with Industrial Street They are opposing the county municipality installing cameras and even attacking personnel hired for this purpose. Likewise, on more than one occasion, they also attacked Serenazo, attacking their units with stones.

The director of citizens’ security in the municipality stated that within 24 hours Since May 2020, an attempt has been made to put devices in place; However, there have always been restrictions on the part of the neighbors , Who prevented the installation up to five times.

On the afternoon of Wednesday the 10, they were finally able to implement the devices in the area, with the support of personnel from National Police Despite objections from some neighbors, who even tried to move the ladder that an Enel employee used while doing his job, putting his life in danger.

However, hours later, the images from the cameras in front of the venue took two people, using the cables, breaking the power supply and leaving the devices completely unusable.

As the municipality official mentioned, they suspect the neighbors would be complicit with members of the The municipality of San Martin de BorisWhere it was possible to recognize some thanks to the photos moments before the attack. He also announced that they would denounce those responsible.