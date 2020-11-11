Rumors of rockets: James Harden, Russell Westbrook are unsure of the future in Houston, says the report

Houston Rockets Guardians of all stars James Harden And the Russell Westbrook Both are concerned about the team’s future after the departure of coach Mike Dantoni and GM Daryl Morey this out of season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim McMahon said early Wednesday morning.

Both D’Antoni and Morey left the franchise after another exit from a playoff for the Missiles. Houston had just traded Westbrook This is offseason past, which looks like a long time ago. In the first season with Ross, the Rockets showed promise but ultimately failed to achieve their goal of reaching the NBA Finals. As a result, the Rockets promoted Raphael Stone to General Manager and hired him Stephen Silas As a head coach.

To be very clear, none of the players asked for a deal. The report states that Hardening And the Westbrook Their representatives have contacted the Rockets about concerns going forward. So this would be kind of a step 1 in a long process that might lead to Hardening And / or Westbrook asks for trade. It’s the NBA. We see this all the time, especially with the stars. It is one of the league’s coolest failures. Star Power Players possess.

The part that should give the Rockets the greatest panic is that we’ve seen Harden in the reports prior to this season. There was a rumor that Morey and his new team Philadelphia 76ers Harden would be chasing this off-season, even though Houston wasn’t interested. Well, should Rockets be interested in trading now? It kind of searches that way.

Harden and Westbrook make the maximum – The Beard is worth $ 40 million next season and Ross will make $ 41 million. Both players have three years left on their contract with a player option in the last year. These arches are not easy to transport but all-star keepers do not grow in trees. I mean, you could argue that Harden is the best goalscorer of our generation. Both players have won MVP awards in the past decade. It would be unprecedented if one or both were traded from the same team. A notch can be torn through the NBA landscape this off-season.