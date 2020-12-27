Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 6 on Netflix in January!

Brooklyn Nine-NineSeason 6 is coming to Netflix!

New episodes of the popular comedy series will be shown on the livestream platform starting January 10, 2021.

The first five seasons are already on Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Theater 6

All the main cast members are back in the new season with their unusual characters:

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz

Terry Cruz as Terry Giffords

– Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago

– Joe Le Trueglio as Charles Boyle

Chelsea Beretti as Gina Linetti

Andre Brager as Raymond Holt

– Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock

– Joel MacKinnon Miller as Norm Scully.

in the United States of America

The series premiered in the United States in 2013.

The first five seasons air on Fox, while the sixth season airs on NBC.

Below is NBC poster for its sixth season, which also celebrates the network change.

For now, seven seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

NBC has already renewed the series for its eighth season, set to take place in 2021.