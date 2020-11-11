Britney Spears loses her father’s attempt at save, and says she will not perform while he is in charge

The top line

Britney Spears lost a long-running legal battle to remove her father from the position of guardian of her property – a move court ordered in 2008 after a series of mental health crises the singer went through – with her attorney. Says On Tuesday, a court said that Spears feared her father and would not perform or resume her career as long as he controlled it.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Benny refused to suspend Britney’s father, James Spears, from the governor he held for 12 years, although he agreed to the singer’s request to appoint the Bessemer Trust, a corporate agent, to act as a conservation assistant, AP Reports. Judge Benny said she will consider any future requests for his suspension or removal, which his daughter’s lawyers do. It said Plans to file a. James Spears’ position gives him significant control over his daughter’s personal affairs as well as finances, including Ability To restrict visitors and communicate with doctors about her treatment. Over time, Britney reportedly became frustrated with the ambiguity of the decisions made, such as her father’s failure to notify her when a new business manager was appointed, and her attorney said the two had not spoken for too long. Britney’s lawyer highlighted this frustration, and said she deserves at least, as a “high-performance conservative”, to be notified of her father’s decisions. He refused to represent her father this, and said in the affidavits that “his only motive is his unconditional love for his daughter and his strong desire to protect her from those who try to exploit her,” adding in court that Britney’s lawyer obstructed communication between the two parties.

This legal battle has been brewing for a long time. Britney Spears was placed under legal guardianship in 2008 after a series of mental health crises and public collapses, including shaving her head and attacking the photographer’s car with a parachute. She gave her father an incredible amount of control over her personal and business affairs, and the latter turned from debt to well over $ 60 million, with multiple albums, a long stay in Las Vegas, and a judging role on the X Factor. But over time, Britney’s relationship with her father soured (her mother described her as “toxic” in court) and angered her at bonds that restrict even minor activities. She hasn’t released an album since 2016, has not performed live since 2018 and has been in a total hiatus since early 2019. When her father temporarily resigned from the governor’s position due to ill health, Britney requested that he be removed and replaced permanently. Obviously, that hasn’t happened, and recently, many fans, concerned about the singer’s well-being, launched the Free Britney movement, protesting the need to give the singer more control over her life.

