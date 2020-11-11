Officials say the postman withdrawal alleged ballots were outdated in Pennsylvania.

The Inspector General of the Postal Service told Congress on Tuesday that a worker who had made unfounded allegations of ballot corruption at a facility in Erie, Pennsylvania, may disavow his allegations, which were inflated by Republicans to suggest widespread fraud in the Pennsylvania vote.

The Office of the Inspector General, Richard Hopkins, an Erie Post Office employee, said to “completely” retract allegations that a supervisor was “tampering with ballot papers in the mail” after investigators questioned him, to me Democratic Leadership of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Shortly after the Democrats announced, Project Veritas – a conservative group that researchers say participated in a coordinated disinformation campaign to delegitimize the vote – released a video in which Mr. Hopkins said he had not actually retracted his remarks.

In a sworn affidavit submitted to President Trump’s campaign, Mr. Hopkins claimed that he heard what he believed to be a discussion about postponing postage on ballot papers that arrived at the postal facility after Election Day.