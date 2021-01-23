British experts were astonished by Johnson’s statements: “It is too early to say that the British alternative is more lethal” | Coronavirus is spreading

British experts were surprised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statements about the possibility of a higher death rate in the British, a more contagious type of Coronavirus. Several investigations are underway. “It’s too early to say the mutation is more deadly,” said Yvonne Doyle. She is the medical director of the Public Health Agency of England.
There are some indications. However, this only concerns a small number of cases. We have to wait for the results of the investigation. “
Scientist Mike Tildesley agrees. “I would like to wait two or two weeks and do a little bit of analysis before coming to strong conclusions,” he told the BBC.
Admittedly, the number of deaths increased slightly, from 10 to 13 per 1,000 patients. But this depends on a relatively small amount of data.
“We report things very quickly”
Tildesley said he was very surprised that the British prime minister announced this information at a press conference. “I’m worried we’re reporting things too quickly. Right now, the data isn’t that big.”
Johnson said yesterday that there is “evidence” that the type of coronavirus may cause higher deaths than the original virus. The B.1.1.7 mutation appeared late last year in Kent, in the southeast of England. Then it quickly spread to the capital, London and other parts of the country.
