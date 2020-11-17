British diplomat rescues student from drowning in a Chinese river

A British diplomat was spotted in a dramatic Tik Tok video saving a woman from drowning in a Chinese river on Saturday morning.

Stephen Ellison, Consul General in Chongqing, jumped into the river to rescue the 24-year-old college student, who slipped into the water and lost consciousness, BBC reported.

She was unconscious, without breathing for a short time. “We feared the worst,” Ellison, 61, told the outlet.

“But when we got back to the side, I started breathing again.”

Tiktok’s video of the rescue was Republished on Twitter By the British embassy in Beijing account.

“We are all extremely proud of our Consul General in Chongqing, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowned student and swim to safety,” the British government said in a tweet on Twitter.

The footage shows the woman sliding off a boulder into the water, emerging face down after passing under a footbridge.

Ellison can be seen taking off his shoes, jumping and leading the woman to safety with an inflatable lifeboat thrown into the water.