Australia will not participate in the baseball finals in Tokyo 2021

Perth city, Australia /
Team Australia Baseball informed World Federation of Baseball and Softball (WBSC)And the Who was withdrawing from the baseball playoffs Which leaves the competition in a struggle between three countries in search of the sixth and final ticket to Tokyo 2020.
Countries Venezuela, eighth in the world ranking; DutchWhich ranks ninth and Dominican Republic, which is the tenth, will be Three teams will compete for tickets June 22-26 in Puebla (Mexico).
According to the statement provided by the organization Baseball Australia, the difficult decision to withdraw from the WBSC Baseball Playoffs, due to significant logistical challenges caused by Covid-19 health protocols.
Australia, ranked sixth in the world rankings, was the highest-ranked team in the recent tournament to determine the sixth card to Tokyo 2020.
“Attending the Olympic Finals in a world mired in the COVID-19 pandemic will always pose significant challenges,” said Australian baseball chief executive Glenn Williams. “We worked through multiple options and scenarios, but the logistical challenges of providing a safe environment for the group were insurmountable.”
