Australia will not participate in the baseball finals in Tokyo 2021

EFE

Perth city, Australia / 09.06.2021 23:03:01

Team Australia Baseball informed World Federation of Baseball and Softball (WBSC)And the Who was withdrawing from the baseball playoffs Which leaves the competition in a struggle between three countries in search of the sixth and final ticket to Tokyo 2020.

Countries Venezuela, eighth in the world ranking; DutchWhich ranks ninth and Dominican Republic, which is the tenth, will be Three teams will compete for tickets June 22-26 in Puebla (Mexico).

According to the statement provided by the organization Baseball Australia, the difficult decision to withdraw from the WBSC Baseball Playoffs, due to significant logistical challenges caused by Covid-19 health protocols.

Australia, ranked sixth in the world rankings, was the highest-ranked team in the recent tournament to determine the sixth card to Tokyo 2020.