Football – A special tribute to goalkeeper Froomes after his draw with Spain – Sports

Middlesbrough (DPA) – Merle Froomes was particularly praised for her strong performance in the German soccer team’s 1:1 (0:0) match against Spain.

“Great match, she had a lot of confidence,” Martina Vos-Tecklenburg, the national team coach, said of her goalkeeper. If there was still any doubt that the 27-year-old Froomes would have entered the European Championship year as the clear number 1, it is possible that she finally dispelled it with her performance against Spain.

At the start of the Arnold Clark Cup against Spain, Frankfurter was finally able to distinguish itself in Middlesbrough, England. Froomes had six wins and little work in the World Cup qualifiers for New Zealand and Australia in 2023. It was different at Riverside. “It was a very intense match because of course Spain are great in terms of playing,” she said. “Of course I’m glad I was able to contribute 1-1 with my performance and along with the defense I was able to thwart one measure or another.”

The fact that she “had a bit of luck” against the powerful Spaniards around world soccer player Alexia Putillas in a few moments, as Voss-Tecklenburg noted, didn’t detract from her performance. exactly the contrary. “I think she really learned a lot in this match today,” said the national team coach. “She showed her ability to compete at the top level and that’s why she was so nice.”

Froomes announced two days ago that she will return from Eintracht to Wolfsburg after the Bundesliga season. “I’ve played with the VFL for seven years and the club is very important to me,” said native Sealy. She was between positions at Wolfsburg between 2011 and 2018 before moving to SC Freiburg and then to Frankfurt in 2020.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220217-99-180874 / 2