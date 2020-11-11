Bristol Airport Base Jet2 will bring 450,000 vacation seats

Jet2 & Jet2 Holidays has now officially announced that Bristol Airport (BRS / EGGD) will be the 10th base in the UK after it emerged that the holiday company was loading Flights From the regional airport on their website last night.

Operations at Bristol Airport will begin in April 2021 and will operate throughout the summer season through October with a total of 33 destinations.

Four of the routes will be exclusive to Bristol Airport, including Izmir, Kalamata, Lesvos and the Costa del Almeria.

The airline will have three bases Boeing 737-800 summer airport aircrafts operate 56 weekly Flights Bring an additional 450,000 seats to Bristol Airport.

Steve Hebe, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “It’s a very exciting day for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, as we expand our award-winning company. Flights And holidays to Bristol Airport. We know the demand, because we’ve been listening to clients and independent travel agents in the region for quite some time. We are delighted to provide them with the news they were looking forward to, which means that they can finally enjoy real holidays from Bristol Airport. “

Jet2 Holidays Boeing 737 (Aviation Information Agency)

Dave Less, CEO, Bristol Airport added: “We are delighted to welcome Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to Bristol Airport. Never has time been more critical for the region to look to the future in a post-Covid world, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have shown confidence in the strength of the region to open their 10th UK operating base at Bristol Airport. This exciting news is a big step towards the future by creating jobs, providing significant investment and increasing the choice of destinations and holidays available to clients in the region. We will continue to work closely with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays on the strategic partnership and develop more opportunities in the future. “

Jet2 destinations from Bristol

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announce takeoffs from Bristol Airport for summer 2021 – destination board

Which flight, what day?

Almeria

Collection 06 May 21-28OCT21

Antalya

Monday 05 April 21-22 November 21, 14 February 22-25 April 22

Wed 26 May 21-17 Nov 21, 30 Mar 22-27 Apr 22

FRI 02APR21-31DEC21, 11FEB22-22APR22

Corfu

Wed 28 Jul 21 – 1 Sep 21

Sunday 02 May 21-31 October 21

Interior

Monday, May 24, October 21-25

Tuesday 22 July 21-31 August 21

Group 22 Jul 21 – 26 Aug 21

FRI 02APR21-29OCT21

Farrow

05 Apr 21-15 Nov 21

Tuesday 27 July 21-31 August 21

Friday 02 April 21 – 19 November 21

Sat 01 May 21-30 Oct 21

Fuerteventura

Wednesday 28 July 21 – 01 September 21, 13 October 21-24 November 21, 22 December 21-05 January 22, 16 February 22-22 April 22

Saturday from 03 April 21 to 23 April 22 is OP 25 December 21

Sunday 26 December 21 only

Geneva

Saturday 08 January 22-16 April 22

Sun 19DEC21-02JAN22

Girona

Sat 22 May 21-30 Oct 21

Gran Canaria

Monday 26 July 21-30 August 21, 01 November 21-25 April

Group 01 April 21-21 April 22

Grenoble

Sun 19 Dec 21-17 Apr 22

Heraklion

Tuesday 04 May 21-26 October 21

Friday 21 May 21-29 October 21

Ibiza

Tuesday 25 May 21-26 October 21

Group 22 Jul 21 – 26 Aug 21

Sat 22 May 21-30 Oct 21

Izmir

Tuesday 25 May 21-26 October 21

Kalamata

Wed 26 May 21-29 Sep 21

Kefalonia

Sunday 23 May 21-10 October 21

Cos

Group 20 May 21-28 Oct 21

Lanzarote

Tuesday 21 December 21 – 04 January 22, 15 February 22-26 April 22

Group 01 April 21-21 April 22

Sun 04APR21-24APR22

Madeira

Monday from 05 April 21-25 April 22

Minorca

Tuesday 04 May 21-26 October 21

Friday 21 May 21-29 October 21

Saturday 24 July 21-28 August 21

Mytilene

Sunday 23 May 21-10 October 21

Naples

Sunday 02 May 21-31 October 21

Palma Mallorca

Monday 03 May 21-25 October

Wed 26 May 21-22 Sep 2 k

Group 08 April 21-22 April 21

FRI 30APR21-29OCT21

Sat 01 May 21-30 Oct 21

Sunday 04 April 21-25 April 21 25 July 21 – 29 August 21

Preveza

Sun 09 May 21-10 Oct 21

Rios

Mon 26 Jul 21 – 30 Aug 21

Collection 06 May 21-28OCT21

Rhodes

Tuesday 25 May 21-26 October 21

Saturday 24 July 21-28 August 21

Salzburg

Mon 20 Dec 21 – 03 Jan 22

Saturday 08 January 22-09 April 22

Santorini

Wed 05 May 21-27 Oct 21

Skiathos

Wed 12 May 21-29 Sep 21

Sun 25 Jul 21 – 29 Aug 21

Thessaloniki

Group 20 May 21-30 Sep 21

South Tenerife

Tuesday 06 April 21-26 April 22

Wed 22 Dec 21 – 05 Jan 22

Saturday 03 April 21-23 April 22 (Impractical Dec 25 & Jan 01)

Friday 23 July 21-27 August 21, 05 November 21-22 April 22

Sun 17OCT21-02JAN22, 13FEB22-24APR22

Verona

Sat 22 May 21-25 Sep 21

Zakynthos

Monday 24 May 21 to 04 October

Fri 24 Jul 21-27 Aug 21

Thanks to Matthew Lanson for compiling the flight data.