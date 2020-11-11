Bristol Airport Base Jet2 will bring 450,000 vacation seats
Jet2 & Jet2 Holidays has now officially announced that Bristol Airport (BRS / EGGD) will be the 10th base in the UK after it emerged that the holiday company was loading Flights From the regional airport on their website last night.
Operations at Bristol Airport will begin in April 2021 and will operate throughout the summer season through October with a total of 33 destinations.
Four of the routes will be exclusive to Bristol Airport, including Izmir, Kalamata, Lesvos and the Costa del Almeria.
The airline will have three bases Boeing 737-800 summer airport aircrafts operate 56 weekly Flights Bring an additional 450,000 seats to Bristol Airport.
Steve Hebe, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “It’s a very exciting day for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, as we expand our award-winning company. Flights And holidays to Bristol Airport. We know the demand, because we’ve been listening to clients and independent travel agents in the region for quite some time. We are delighted to provide them with the news they were looking forward to, which means that they can finally enjoy real holidays from Bristol Airport. “
Dave Less, CEO, Bristol Airport added: “We are delighted to welcome Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to Bristol Airport. Never has time been more critical for the region to look to the future in a post-Covid world, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have shown confidence in the strength of the region to open their 10th UK operating base at Bristol Airport. This exciting news is a big step towards the future by creating jobs, providing significant investment and increasing the choice of destinations and holidays available to clients in the region. We will continue to work closely with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays on the strategic partnership and develop more opportunities in the future. “
Jet2 destinations from Bristol
Which flight, what day?
Almeria
Collection 06 May 21-28OCT21
Antalya
Monday 05 April 21-22 November 21, 14 February 22-25 April 22
Wed 26 May 21-17 Nov 21, 30 Mar 22-27 Apr 22
FRI 02APR21-31DEC21, 11FEB22-22APR22
Corfu
Wed 28 Jul 21 – 1 Sep 21
Sunday 02 May 21-31 October 21
Interior
Monday, May 24, October 21-25
Tuesday 22 July 21-31 August 21
Group 22 Jul 21 – 26 Aug 21
FRI 02APR21-29OCT21
Farrow
05 Apr 21-15 Nov 21
Tuesday 27 July 21-31 August 21
Friday 02 April 21 – 19 November 21
Sat 01 May 21-30 Oct 21
Fuerteventura
Wednesday 28 July 21 – 01 September 21, 13 October 21-24 November 21, 22 December 21-05 January 22, 16 February 22-22 April 22
Saturday from 03 April 21 to 23 April 22 is OP 25 December 21
Sunday 26 December 21 only
Geneva
Saturday 08 January 22-16 April 22
Sun 19DEC21-02JAN22
Girona
Sat 22 May 21-30 Oct 21
Gran Canaria
Monday 26 July 21-30 August 21, 01 November 21-25 April
Group 01 April 21-21 April 22
Grenoble
Sun 19 Dec 21-17 Apr 22
Heraklion
Tuesday 04 May 21-26 October 21
Friday 21 May 21-29 October 21
Ibiza
Tuesday 25 May 21-26 October 21
Group 22 Jul 21 – 26 Aug 21
Sat 22 May 21-30 Oct 21
Izmir
Tuesday 25 May 21-26 October 21
Kalamata
Wed 26 May 21-29 Sep 21
Kefalonia
Sunday 23 May 21-10 October 21
Cos
Group 20 May 21-28 Oct 21
Lanzarote
Tuesday 21 December 21 – 04 January 22, 15 February 22-26 April 22
Group 01 April 21-21 April 22
Sun 04APR21-24APR22
Madeira
Monday from 05 April 21-25 April 22
Minorca
Tuesday 04 May 21-26 October 21
Friday 21 May 21-29 October 21
Saturday 24 July 21-28 August 21
Mytilene
Sunday 23 May 21-10 October 21
Naples
Sunday 02 May 21-31 October 21
Palma Mallorca
Monday 03 May 21-25 October
Wed 26 May 21-22 Sep 2 k
Group 08 April 21-22 April 21
FRI 30APR21-29OCT21
Sat 01 May 21-30 Oct 21
Sunday 04 April 21-25 April 21 25 July 21 – 29 August 21
Preveza
Sun 09 May 21-10 Oct 21
Rios
Mon 26 Jul 21 – 30 Aug 21
Collection 06 May 21-28OCT21
Rhodes
Tuesday 25 May 21-26 October 21
Saturday 24 July 21-28 August 21
Salzburg
Mon 20 Dec 21 – 03 Jan 22
Saturday 08 January 22-09 April 22
Santorini
Wed 05 May 21-27 Oct 21
Skiathos
Wed 12 May 21-29 Sep 21
Sun 25 Jul 21 – 29 Aug 21
Thessaloniki
Group 20 May 21-30 Sep 21
South Tenerife
Tuesday 06 April 21-26 April 22
Wed 22 Dec 21 – 05 Jan 22
Saturday 03 April 21-23 April 22 (Impractical Dec 25 & Jan 01)
Friday 23 July 21-27 August 21, 05 November 21-22 April 22
Sun 17OCT21-02JAN22, 13FEB22-24APR22
Verona
Sat 22 May 21-25 Sep 21
Zakynthos
Monday 24 May 21 to 04 October
Fri 24 Jul 21-27 Aug 21
Thanks to Matthew Lanson for compiling the flight data.