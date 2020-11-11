UPS ends the ban on natural black beards and hairstyles

“These changes reflect our values ​​and our desire to make all UPS employees feel comfortable, authentic and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public,” UPS said in a statement, adding that the company “is determined to continue providing service. UPS is a great place to work for all of our employees who There are more than 500,000 employees around the world. “

“Our CEO, Carol Tomey, has heard the opinions of employees and has heard that changes in this area will make them more likely to recommend UPS as an employer,” UPS said in its statement.

Tommy first woman To lead UPS, he told investors on a recent conference call that the company had increased training for its employees, including combating unconscious bias and promoting diversity and inclusion, “to ensure that our actions align with our values.”

UPS faced criticism that the rules for its appearance, particularly the hair guidelines, amounted to a form of discrimination. In 2018, she agreed to pay a $ 4.9 million fine and enter into a consent decree with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission To allow more freedom to wear beards and long hair by those who have applied for a religious exemption.

EEOC said at the time: “EEOC alleged that UPS has failed to hire or promote individuals whose religious practices are inconsistent with its appearance policy and has failed to provide religious accommodations,” and also alleged that “UPS has fired employees who have kept their beards or long. For their religious beliefs in unsupervised locations in the back of the facility without contacting clients. “

The company then moved to allow religious and medical exemptions for facial hair.

But Wednesday’s announcement addresses a broader issue of unconscious bias reflected in the rules, according to Lucinda Duncalf, founder and CEO of AboveBoard.com, an executive recruitment firm that promotes diversity.

“These policies are obstacles from a different era and reflect the biases that hinder progress and performance,” said Duncalf, who hailed the change as “great news”.

“It did not make sense that” natural “hair was not allowed,” she added.

Teamsters Union represents approximately 300,000 UPS employees, and the previous rules apply to many of them. The federation praised the change.

“We are very pleased with this,” said Teamsters’ statement. “The federation has objected to previous guidelines for being too strict many times over the years through the grievance / arbitration process and contract negotiations. We have proposed meticulously trimmed beards during many past national negotiations.”

It was a big year for UPS. The volume of parcels handled by UPS increased 13.5% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, the company employed 39,000 new permanent employees in the second quarter of 2020, and intends to employ more than 100,000 additional seasonal employees at the peak of the holiday season. .