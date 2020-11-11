TikTok says the Trump administration has forgotten to try to block it, and wants to know what’s up

TikTok has filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals calling for a review of procedures by the Trump Administration’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFUIS). The reason, according to the company, is that it has not heard from the committee in weeks about an imminent deadline for parent company ByteDance to sell US assets due to national security concerns.

CFIUS set the November 12 deadline for TikTok to strip itself of “any tangible or intangible assets or property, wherever they are, used to enable or support ByteDance’s operation of the TikTok application in the United States.” TikTok says it has applied for a 30-day extension that was permitted in the CFIUS application, but has not received any contact about it. It is not clear what will actually happen if the deadline has passed; TikTok was awarded a Preliminary injunction Against him late last month.

“For a year, TikTok has actively partnered with CFIUS in good faith to address its national security concerns, even when we do not agree with its assessment,” TikTok says in a statement. the edge. “In the nearly two months since the president gave his initial approval for our proposal to address these concerns, we have provided detailed solutions to finalize that agreement – but we have not received any substantive comments about our overall framework for data privacy and security.”

And the statement continues: “In the face of ongoing new requests and lack of clarity about whether our proposed solutions will be accepted, we have requested an extension of the 30 days expressly permitted in the August 14th order.” “Today, with the CFIUS deadline of November 12 approaching and without extension, we have no choice but to petition in court to defend our rights and the rights of the more than 1,500 employees in the US We remain committed to working with management – as we have always done – to solve the problems they have raised. But the legal challenge we face today is to safeguard to ensure that these discussions take place. “

ByteDance agreed to sell a portion of its US business in a complex deal including Oracle and Walmart, which is President Trump It was approved in September. But the deal was never approved by the Chinese government, and it has been in limbo ever since.

