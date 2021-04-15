Biden hard line and sanctions in Moscow for cyber intervention and attack

AGI – The Biden administration chooses a hard-line stance against Russia: The United States passed sanctions and expelled 10 diplomats from Moscow, Including members of the intelligence services, from the order Elections interference and hacking attack SolarWinds, Which accused the KGB. Washington launched Sanctions against Russian public debtAs of June 14, financial institutions with stars and stripes are prohibited from directly purchasing government bonds from the Central Bank, the Ministry of Finance and the National Wealth Fund (one of the two Russian sovereign funds). The United States imposed sanctions on 32 people accused of trying to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections, in addition to eight individuals and entities linked to Russia’s actions in Crimea. The Treasury has blacklisted six Russian technology companies accused of supporting Russian intelligence services.

Paul Manafort’s former partner has been targeted

Among those who received the sanctions was Konstantin Kilimanj, a partner of former Donald Trump’s campaign managerPaul Manafort, identified by US officials as a Russian intelligence agent. The Treasury accused Klemnik of providing Russian intelligence with “sensitive information about opinion polls and campaign strategy” during the 2016 US presidential election and “attempted to propagate the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, would interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.”

Response to attacks in Afghanistan

The White House stated that our actions are also in response to “reports that Russia encouraged Taliban attacks on the Americans and the coalition in Afghanistan,” threatening Moscow with Further actions in the event of “escalation” In destabilizing the international community. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden had informed his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin of the new measures in their phone call earlier this week.

Moscow protest

After the announcement The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to MoscowJohn Sullivan. A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the response to the new US sanctions is “inevitable.”Maria Zakharova added, “The United States is not ready to come to terms with this objective reality of a multipolar world that excludes American hegemony.” The head of the State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, confirmed that Moscow would respond to the expulsion of its diplomats with “Big revenge“The Kremlin has warned that the new sanctions will” not help “establish a possible summit between Putin and Joe Biden. A US administration official responded that the confrontation between the two leaders would be” vital “to creating a” stable “way forward.

NATO solidarity …

NATO Allies expressed their support and solidarity in Washington They affirmed that they are taking measures individually and collectively to improve the security of the alliance. ” Russia – reading a statement – continues to demonstrate a continuing pattern of destabilizing behavior, including its violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia.

… and this is from the European Union

The European Union, on behalf of its member states, also expressed its “solidarity” with the United States On the “impact of malicious IT activities, in particular SolarWinds’ IT process”. The High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrell, stressed that “governments and companies around the world, including EU member states, have been affected” and shared “our partners’ concerns about the increasing number of activities. Harmful information technology affecting security ”and safety Information and communication technology products and services, which can have systemic impacts and cause significant harm to our society, our security and our economy.