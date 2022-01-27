“Music in rural areas will continue to strengthen”

“We continue to promote music in rural areas and thus promote culture in our country,” says Parliamentary Minister of State Annette Karami (Social Democratic Party). At the beginning of the year, calls for applications for the second year of the Country Music Funding Program began.

The programme, launched in 2021, implemented by the German Music Council with funding from the federal government, promotes musical life in rural areas. Concerts are promoted and initiatives that make rural music tangible and enhance the identity of the citizens of their area. This funding program operates in two areas: In the field of project financing, institutions, groups or individuals can apply for funding between 2,000 and 10,000 euros for cultural projects in rural areas.

Project funding targets professionals and amateurs: initiatives of citizens or individuals, cultural and educational institutions, and municipal or civic organizations are eligible to apply. Projects and events must take place between April and September 2022.

Another part of the program is the “Rural Music Venue of the Year” award: once a year 13 rural municipalities and regions are honored for creative ideas that are actually implemented. Additional training offers about the program: In cooperation with four state music academies, training courses are offered for full-time and part-time actors.

More information below https://www.land mu sik.org/projektfoerder ung to exist.