Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to return to the European Union

Nicola Sturgeon is convinced that the Scots will vote for independence from Great Britain in another referendum. She doesn’t want to let Boris Johnson slow her down in her plans – and if necessary, take her to court.

DrScottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon is sticking with her plans for Scotland to join the European Union. After the independence referendum, which she is aiming for, Sturgeon said in an interview with the daily Die Welt and other European media that she will quickly lead her country into the European Union. According to recent opinion polls, more than half of Scots want independence. I am sure the Scots will say yes in the next referendum.”

After that, independent Scotland applies for EU membership immediately. In her opinion, Scotland is a “unique case of rapid accession to the European Union”. Scotland’s accession is “not an expansion”. After all, as part of the United Kingdom, Scotland has been a member for over 40 years. “Scotland is coming home, this is not a new beginning.”

Scotland needs London’s approval of the referendum. If Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not allow a referendum, they are not ruling out the judicial process, so Sturgeon. If London refuses to give its consent, we have to see if the Scottish Parliament can pass the necessary legislation. This question has not yet been asked in court, but I do not rule it out. We cannot allow the British government to derail democracy.”