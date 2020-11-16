Braves signs Drew Smiley, and the SF Giants transform into other free pitchers

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
When the regular season for 2020 ended, Farhan Zaidi, head of baseball operations at the San Francisco Giants, and director Gabe Capler expressed a desire to re-sign junior shooters Kevin Gossman and Drew Smiley.

The Giants discover a way to bring Gusman back, but they miss the opportunity for a reunion with Smyly. Atlanta Braves announced Monday that they have signed a one-year deal worth $ 11 million.

Smyly’s left index finger injury has been limited to just 26 1/3 of the season, but he didn’t need much time to make an impression on opposing clubs. With a slight increase in his fastball speed and an impressive 14.4 kicks per nine runs, Smyly emerged as a desirable choice for teams seeking assistance in their rotation in this off-season, eventually relegating to Braves FC who had one of the deepest action squads in the league. the National .

After earmarking $ 18.9 million for Gausman with a qualifying bid for the veteran, the Giants must now figure out a way to put together a better tournament that has been a relative weakness this season.

