Braves signs Drew Smiley, and the SF Giants transform into other free pitchers

When the regular season for 2020 ended, Farhan Zaidi, head of baseball operations at the San Francisco Giants, and director Gabe Capler expressed a desire to re-sign junior shooters Kevin Gossman and Drew Smiley.

The Giants discover a way to bring Gusman back, but they miss the opportunity for a reunion with Smyly. Atlanta Braves announced Monday that they have signed a one-year deal worth $ 11 million.

Smyly’s left index finger injury has been limited to just 26 1/3 of the season, but he didn’t need much time to make an impression on opposing clubs. With a slight increase in his fastball speed and an impressive 14.4 kicks per nine runs, Smyly emerged as a desirable choice for teams seeking assistance in their rotation in this off-season, eventually relegating to Braves FC who had one of the deepest action squads in the league. the National .

After earmarking $ 18.9 million for Gausman with a qualifying bid for the veteran, the Giants must now figure out a way to put together a better tournament that has been a relative weakness this season.

Smyly may have broken through behind Gausman and Johnny Cueto in the middle of the Giants’ spin, but there are plenty of other free agents available, including a plethora of interesting left-handed options who might be tempted to sign the shorter type. – Or two-year deals expected to be popular in the off-season.

James Paxton, a former Yankees player who has been injured frequently, has the best track record of any left-handed free agent, but he underwent back surgery at the start of the year and has also dealt with knee problems and forearm strain over the past few seasons.

If the Giants are interested in more permanent options, former Rangers and Mike Minor of Team A could be a strong candidate to take a step back after the 2019 American League All-Star Championship scored 5.56 ERA in 12 appearances this year. Other people who will appear on Giants’ radar include Jose Quintana, who has dealt with multiple injuries this season, Alex Wood, who has had two bad seasons in a row, and Mike Montgomery, who has had more success as a loyal than a debutante.

There is also a group of entry-level left-handed players nearing the end of their careers, but they can still offer good value to a team like giants in search of more balance in their rotations. 36-year-old Cole Hamills, 38-year-old J.A. Hub, and 40-year-old Rich Hill all seem interested in signing a competitor, and while the Giants have not competed in the qualifiers in four seasons, Zaidi has said he expects That the team pay for the post-season berth in 2021.

Looking for a wild candidate to watch? Look no further than Erik Jokesh, the 31-year-old, left-handed man who last appeared in major competitions in 2014. Jokesh led the Korean Baseball Organization with 2.14 PMs at the start of this year and is said to be considering returning to the states United.

With Smyly signing for $ 11 million and former Ruby Ray D’backs agreeing to a one-year, $ 8 million deal with the Blue Jays, it looks like the Giants may have to spend more money than they initially wished to fortify the middle of their rotation.

Despite early indications, teams will not be willing to make significant commitments to free agents due to the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Smyly and Ray have demonstrated that there is still interest in shooters with questions about durability and consistency, even if it’s in one-year deals. Just .