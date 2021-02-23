Big Concern for Tiger Woods | Offline America | DW

Police said Tiger Woods was alone in the car when it overturned south Los Angeles. So no other vehicles were involved in the accident. Investigations have begun into the course of the accident.

The golf star’s car was so badly damaged that the 45-year-old American was rescued from the wreck with a hydraulic rescue device. Woods was then taken straight to the hospital for immediate surgery. “He is lucky that he is still alive,” said local sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“It hurts.”

According to his agent, Mark Steinberg, Woods sustained “multiple” leg injuries. A Los Angeles County spokesman described the injuries as “moderate to severe”.

The accident happened between Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes

“On behalf of PGATour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and he will have our full support as he recovers,” the Professional Golfers Association said. “I feel sick. It hurts when one of your closest friends has an accident,” said Justin Thomas, Woods’ colleague, third in golf.

A spokesman for the former US president and big golf fan, Donald Trump, said: “Come back soon, Tiger. You’re a true champ!”

Tiger Woods presented the trophy at the Riviera Club on Sunday

Woods hosted the PGA Championships in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 15-time main winner and long-time world number one was unable to participate after his fifth backpacking run in December. However, he wanted to play again at the Masters in Augusta in April. And he answered a related question: “God I hope so.”

