This giant dinosaur was in Australia, one of the largest dinosaurs ever discovered

Not every day we have such important news in the field paleontologistWell, we’re talking about a fossil dinosaur The largest surbod excavated in Australia. This animal is called Coprinsis austrolotitanIt was discovered at the Eromanga site, Queensland, and has amazed experts. I named her “Titten del Sur”And the As they explain in the scientific journal peerIt is the culmination of seventeen years of hard work. Add to other ancient discoveries such as those relating to T-Rex or his The most distant relatives are found in Argentina.

Huge dinosaur: reached 30 meters in length

This giant arrived in prehistoric times Height from 5 to 6.5 meters at the hip and from 25 to 30 meters, actions that allow you to enter into Top Among the 15 largest dinosaurs in the world ever discovered. It should be noted that, As shown in Europa PressThe fossilized skeleton of this pantagroli was originally called “CooperIn honor of Cooper Creek, when it was first discovered in 2007 for him Iromanga Museum of Natural History. However, it took 17 years of joint efforts between the Queensland Museum and the Eromanga Historical Museum, curating a large group of experts from the most diverse branches of paleontologists and paleontologists to geologists and countless volunteers from other disciplines.

“The australutean It adds to the growing list of exclusive Australian dinosaur species discovered in the Queensland Outback, and just as importantly shows an entirely new area of ​​Australian dinosaur discovery.” Scott Hocknoll, one of the authors of the research and one of the godfathers of this new animal. “to make sure that australutean It was a different kind, we need it Compare your bones with the bones of other species From Queensland and around the world. This was a very long and arduous task,” they admit. Not every day new species of dinosaurs are found, and it is very common for scientists to classify animals in a certain way and then rebaptize them. Science is constantly evolving and the world of dinosaurs is more.

A very advanced 3D scanning was used to classify it

Dinosaur bones are very different from each other, because it varies greatly according to the type and type of animal. A terpod is not similar to a saurpod, and there are characteristics that differ between the two species. Dinosaur bones, as a rule, tend to be huge, heavy and very fragile, and are preserved in very specific ways in museums hundreds of thousands of kilometers apart. When paleontologists are called upon to conduct the study, they are embroiled in a bureaucratic nightmare that makes the study difficult and complicates cataloging the newly discovered animal with its relatives or the like. In this discovery, for the first time in history, the team responsible used a new digital technology for 3D scanning of each bone australutean and compare them With the bones of its closest relatives in the fossil record. Not all of these works will still be stored on the hard drive of a university computer, but will be displayed as part of the museum’s digital collection being promoted by DIG project, a partnership between the Queensland Museum Network and BHP.

“The 3D scans we created allowed me to carry thousands of kilograms of dinosaur bones onto a 7kg laptop. Better still, we can now share these scans and Knowledge in line with the world,” Hocknull himself commented. Therefore, this animal has been verified with three other Australian sauropod species that lived during the Cretan period about 92 or 96 million years ago, and are closely related to Wintonotetan and his younger relatives Diamantinsaurus s savannasaurusShorter with another skin type. be a relative Mokl-mbmb and other dinosaurs presumably alive in Africa? Who knows.