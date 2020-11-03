UEFA Champions League: Romelu Lukaku will miss Inter Milan’s match against Real Madrid due to injury

Lukaku scored seven goals in several matches for Inter this season, including a 2–2 home draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the first round.

Rome: Italian club Inter Milan announced today, Monday, that Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will miss Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League match, Tuesday, due to injury.

The Belgian international has scored seven goals in several matches for Inter this season, including a 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Monchengladbach in the first round.

He missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Parma due to a thigh problem and did not travel to Spain for the same reason.

Alexis Sanchez is back in training after missing out on the past three games, although Inter coach Antonio Conte has said he is unlikely to start in Madrid.

Inter are third in Group Two with two points from two matches, while Real Madrid needed two late goals last week to score 2-2 with Gladbach and score their first point.