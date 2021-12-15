Geneva prosecutors have decided to fine a Swiss bank for failing to alert the authorities about Money laundering It is estimated that it was at least $100 million and that it came from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Geneva Prosecution released its decision, in which it partially abandoned the investigation opened three years ago against five people, claiming that they Money laundering.

This investigation began after the Spanish press reported on the potentially illegal payments that the former Spanish monarch had used to award public contracts to Spanish companies.

Juan Carlos I, 83, was not among the five investigated in this first investigation.

On August 1, 2008 researchers found that Juan Carlos I Prior to his abdication, he had received, through a foundation known as “Locom”, $100 million from the Saudi Ministry of Finance. They also found out that the then-king or his former lover Corinna Larsen got more money.

“My innocence was clear from the start and this episode did more harm as part of a campaign of abuse against me by some Spanish interests.Male Larsen, who is known as Corina Tsou Sain Wittgenstein. “Meanwhile, the main criminals were not investigated and were given time to hide their activities. They remain unaccountableAdded

The prosecution asserts that using an institution to receive these funds “demonstrated a desire” to conceal those resources, but “However, the investigation was not able to sufficiently establish any connection between the amount received from Saudi Arabia and the conclusion of contracts for the construction of the high-speed train.Prosecution indicates