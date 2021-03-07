Better than Disney? Netflix “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro

By everyone Pinocchio Movie adaptations, Disney Anime is perhaps the most famous. Do it now Netflix A classic with a dark new competition version.

For several years now, we have been looking at Disney as an adaptation of one of the classic animations from scratch, especially in real life. And with great success, because the new releases are ringing a big bell at the box office! Netflix is ​​now in the business of jumping on the cart and adapting the following classics: Pinocchio! Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro (“Shape of Water”) brings the Italian tale of a cute wooden boy to the screen.

Pinocchio was born from the pen of Carlo Collodi in the early 1880s, who published short and continuous stories about the wooden doll in a weekly magazine. This figure was so popular that in 1883 its inventor decided to publish a book about it, which was turned into films many times, including in 1940 by Walt Disney.

The film will be shown in Italy under Mussolini’s leadership in the 1930s, and little is known about the plot. However, we can expect a first-class team: the main roles are Gregory Mann (Pinocchio), Ewan McGregor (Cricket) and David Bradley as wood sculptor Geppetto. Hollywood greats like Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfard, Tilda Swinton, Christophe Waltz, John Tortoro and Ron Perlman will also be in attendance.

We think nothing can go wrong with this squad!