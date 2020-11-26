Best Apple Black Friday deals

Let’s get right to the point: you want Apple Black Friday deals, and we have Apple Black Friday deals. There is no need to browse the web. We have already done it for you.

We have rounded up all the best deals you’ll find on products like iPad, iPhone, MacBooks, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. If you missed the Apple Watch Series 3 deal at Walmart on Wednesday, we hope Amazon or Best Buy prices match soon. Amazon already matches the price AirPods Pro After being sold at Walmart.

AirPods Pro offers

AirPods Pro $ 169 at Amazon

AirPods Pro

The price hasn’t changed on the page, but you should see “Save $ 29.01 on Pay” directly below the price, which will bring the total price down to $ 169.99. If you don’t see it, the sale is fast!

IPhone Deals

We have a roundup dedicated to the best iPhone deals, based on what the various carriers have to offer. While Verizon and AT&T often mimic each other’s deals, it’s best to look closely at what the transfer brings, or what Apple and Best Buy offer unsecured devices or service with different carriers.

Verizon’s Black Friday deal is probably the best if you’re willing to switch carriers: Switch to Verizon And get iPhone 12 for free, plus $ 300 in credit.

Verizon's Black Friday deal

Professional adviceA: If you have an iPhone planning to have it replaced, do so at Apple. Usually, Apple will give you more money for your phone than Verizon gives you. You cannot replace any phone that is not working or has a cracked screen. That’s $ 0 now. Sorry!

IPad Deals

New Apple iPad Pro (11 inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) – space gray (2nd generation) $ 70 off

New Apple iPad Pro (11 inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) – space gray (2nd generation) $ 70 off

Apple iPad Air 10.9 inch$ 40 Discount

Apple iPad Air 10.9 inch$ 40 Discount

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch$ 249 Off

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch$ 249 Off

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – space gray$ 20 off

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – space gray$ 20 off

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) – space gray $ 100 discount

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) – space gray $ 100 discount

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) – space gray $ 100 discount

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) – space gray $ 100 discount

MacBook offers

Apple MacBook Air (Previous Model) – $ 200 off

Apple MacBook Air (Previous Model) – $ 200 off





2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Retina display $ 100 off (this is a newer computer, compared to the above computer)

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Retina display $ 100 off (this is a newer computer, compared to the above computer)

Apple Watch offers

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) – $ 50 off at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) – $ 50 off at Amazon

The price for the 6-series varies between $ 479 and $ 748.89, depending on which ring band you choose. Given that the 6 Series was released in September, that is the lowest price so far. You’ll see an additional $ 29.01 in savings on 40mm silver aluminum, which brings that price down to $ 449.99

The new Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) – $ 2 discount

The new Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) – $ 2 discount

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm), space gray $ 20 off

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm), space gray $ 20 off

We’ll keep updating this tour through the end of Cyber ​​Monday (and even next week, if the deals manage to continue).





Check out our Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday coverage for great discount gifts for everyone on this holiday shopping list.