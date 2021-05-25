5 smartphones out of 30k rupees

Huawei P30 Lite

The Huawei P30 series P30 Lite smartphone has been available in Bangladesh since last month. Mid-budget, high-end configuration, camera and aesthetic design – all this feast could be the flagship phone you want from the P30 P30 Lite series. The wide angle trim was used in the phone for the camera. There are facilities digital zoom. There is also a 24-megapixel main rear camera with a 1.8-megapixel wide-angle lens. To make holiday selfies even more colorful, the P30 Lite smartphone uses a 32MP front camera. Selfie, panorama, 3D panorama, filter, smile capture, mirror reflection, timer, eye lens, stickers etc. have been added to the phone to take various selfies. The phone has an internal storage capacity of 128 GB with a random memory of 8 GB. In addition, the phone can use an external memory of up to 512 GB. The ability to record 1080p video. Video resolutions of 1920 and 1080p will be available. The P30 Lite smartphone with a 6.15-inch HD display is available in three colors: midnight black, white pearl and peek blue. Dudrop show was used in it. With Android 9.0 (pi) operating system, the phone has a powerful 3340mAh battery. The phone is priced at 29,999 rupees. On the occasion of Eid, some guaranteed gifts will also be available with the phone. And if you are lucky, you can visit Thailand. Motorbikes and phones can be won.