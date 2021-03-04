Because nobody understands it, Finland creates its own emojis

Finland. – The country with the happiest population in the world announced that it is practically a mystery to the rest of the world because its customs are very strange and typical of them, as the government comically created a package of stickers for WhatsApp as some of them will only be understood by its residents.

Finland It is the first country in the world to publish its own collection of Stickers objective. plural Emoji The Finns make it up 56 symbols They were created to explain some Finnish feelings, words, and customs that are difficult for foreigners to do in a humorous way.

Some of the clearest examples birthday party Celebration b Little Christmas, The Little Christmas, Is a climax event in Finland. For Finns, this is an occasion to become unruly partygoers and do harm, which they will no longer want to hear or talk about.

I’d like to Finnish It is usually silent. The Finns do not declare their love for the four winds, because actions speak louder than words. When we love someone, it’s about something very deep, deep.

Karelian pie When you crave something delicious. Calsaricnet Identify this feeling of drunkenness on your own, at home and in your underwear (perfect for quarantine), and you have no intention of going out. birthday cake What for the Latins would be the famous swine disease.

Delilah Parajas