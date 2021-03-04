Because nobody understands it, Finland creates its own emojis

Finland. – The country with the happiest population in the world announced that it is practically a mystery to the rest of the world because its customs are very strange and typical of them, as the government comically created a package of stickers for WhatsApp as some of them will only be understood by its residents.

